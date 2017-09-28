Congressman Al Green: 'Black People Shouldn't Go to White House Until Trump Apologizes for NFL Comments'
Democratic Texas Congressman Al Green is calling on black Americans to turn down White House invitations until President Donald Trump apologizes for calling an NFL players who take a knee during the National Anthem a 'son of a ____.' Ryan Sartor (@ryansartor) has that story.
WCNC 7:16 PM. EDT September 28, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Shooting suspect on the run
-
Ambulance Driver: I fell asleep on the job
-
New grocery stores adding more local choices
-
NC man pulls 6 foot snake from toilet
-
CMPD receives hundreds of calls concerning possible 'torch rally'
-
North Charlotte homicide under investigation
-
Shooting locks down Gardner-Webb University
-
Sex assault reported at Davidson College
-
Bullied boy gets worldwide support
-
Fallout over middle school sex survey
More Stories
-
Former UNCC quarterback Kevin Olsen pleads not…Sep 27, 2017, 3:30 p.m.
-
Man shot, killed in north Charlotte shootingSep 28, 2017, 4:31 a.m.
-
UNCC investigating 'colored' sign hung above water fountainSep 28, 2017, 3:54 p.m.