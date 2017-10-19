Dem Lawmaker Threatened After Sharing Account of Trump's 'Knew What He Signed Up For' Call
The congresswoman claiming President Trump told the widow of a fallen soldier 'he knew what he signed up for' is now facing threatening phone calls. Nathan Rousseau Smith (@FantasticMrNate) reports.
WCNC 8:35 AM. EDT October 19, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
What you need to know about the flu
-
Fort Mill schools cracking down on out-of-state license plates
-
Homecoming queen gives crown to classmate
-
Donations for Puerto Rico stuck in Charlotte
-
String of robberies in South End community
-
Former FBI leader offers insight into Las Vegas shooting
-
Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas
-
FedEx brings hundreds of jobs to Cabarrus County
-
Former teachers, coaches tell Md. woman to keep fighting after Las Vegas shooting
-
Active shooter training in the wake of attack
More Stories
-
Third teen suspect charged with murder of college…Oct 19, 2017, 8:47 a.m.
-
Cooper signs non-discrimination executive orderOct 18, 2017, 5:46 p.m.
-
Food Lion executive charged with statutory sex offenseOct 18, 2017, 9:51 p.m.