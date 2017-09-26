Did the Older Trump Kids Try To 'Bump' Tiffany Out of Her Inheritance?
It sounds like President Trump told Howard Stern that his daughter Ivanka and oldest son Donald Trump Jr. may have tried to 'bump off' youngest daughter Tiffany from getting any inheritance money. Josh King has the story (@abridgetoland).
WCNC 9:25 AM. EDT September 26, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Student accused of making threats to school
-
NC man pulls 6 foot snake from toilet
-
Police on scene of officer-involved shooting in north Charlotte
-
Seahawks protest gets mixed reviews from fans
-
Did the NFL protest cause ratings to drop?
-
Sex offenders allowed at school events
-
Highway 150 shut down by crash
-
Players Who Knelt Gets Mixed Reactions
-
Fatal crash under investigation
-
White House stands by Trump's 'son of a b***' comment
More Stories
-
Schools closed after crash shuts down Hwy 150 in MooresvilleSep 26, 2017, 4:51 a.m.
-
Outer Banks is bracing for Hurricane MariaSep 25, 2017, 11:58 p.m.
-
CMPD: Man shot by officer held woman hostage at gunpointSep 25, 2017, 10:33 p.m.