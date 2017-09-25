Donald Trump Jr. Burns NFL's Roger Goodell, But Still No Match for Twitter

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Players Who Knelt Gets Mixed Reactions
-
How Trump impacted the NFL on Sunday
-
Remembering Chelsea: Honoring her legacy through softball
-
Criminals target cars in South End
-
Several recent accidents involving trains
-
Trump comments on protests spur response from football world
-
Trump comments on protests spur response from football world
-
One dead after shooting in Antioch
-
Belton Woman Harvests Huge Gator
-
WXIA Breaking News 2
More Stories
-
Trump administration announces new travel banSep 24, 2017, 7:55 p.m.
-
Charlotte City Council to debate return of…Sep 25, 2017, 6:29 a.m.
-
Over 200 guns stolen out of cars in Charlotte in…Sep 24, 2017, 11:45 p.m.