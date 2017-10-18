FL Brewery Offers Free Beer For Tossing Tickets to See White Nationalist Richard Spencer
A Florida brewery is giving away free beer to people who give up their tickets to see white nationalist leader Richard Spencer. Nathan Rousseau Smith (@FantasticMrNate) has the story.
WCNC 2:45 PM. EDT October 18, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
What you need to know about the flu
-
Fort Mill schools cracking down on out-of-state license plates
-
Homecoming queen gives crown to classmate
-
Donations for Puerto Rico stuck in Charlotte
-
String of robberies in South End community
-
Former FBI leader offers insight into Las Vegas shooting
-
Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas
-
FedEx brings hundreds of jobs to Cabarrus County
-
Former teachers, coaches tell Md. woman to keep fighting after Las Vegas shooting
-
Active shooter training in the wake of attack
More Stories
-
Trump's move prompts 14 percent rate increase on…Oct 18, 2017, 1:20 p.m.
-
Manhunt continues for gunman in Maryland office park…Oct 18, 2017, 10:08 a.m.
-
Charlotte officially sends proposal to land Amazon…Oct 18, 2017, 4:26 p.m.