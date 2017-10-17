Gold Star Parents Slam Trump's Defense of Reaction to Fallen Green Berets
Gold Star parents Khizr and Ghazala Khan are putting President Trump on blast over his defense for waiting days before addressing the deaths of four Army Green Berets. Veuer's Aidan Kelley has more.
WCNC 6:34 PM. EDT October 17, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
What you need to know about the flu
-
Fort Mill schools cracking down on out-of-state license plates
-
Homecoming queen gives crown to classmate
-
Donations for Puerto Rico stuck in Charlotte
-
String of robberies in South End community
-
Former FBI leader offers insight into Las Vegas shooting
-
Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas
-
FedEx brings hundreds of jobs to Cabarrus County
-
Former teachers, coaches tell Md. woman to keep fighting after Las Vegas shooting
-
Active shooter training in the wake of attack
More Stories
-
5-year-old's grave marker repossessed by monument companyOct 17, 2017, 5:25 p.m.
-
More questions than answers on the anniversary of…Oct 17, 2017, 6:49 a.m.
-
Mecklenburg County awarded $2M grant to reduce jail…Oct 17, 2017, 4:36 p.m.