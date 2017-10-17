Harvey Weinstein Helped Pay Some of Bill Clinton's Legal Bills During Lewinsky Sex Scandal
It's been 20 years since the sex scandal between Bill Clinton and Monica Lewinsky rocked the White House and the nation. The man in the center of another scandal, Harvey Weinstein reportedly tried to help Clinton. Aaron Dickens reports.
WCNC 8:23 AM. EDT October 17, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
What you need to know about the flu
-
Fort Mill schools cracking down on out-of-state license plates
-
Homecoming queen gives crown to classmate
-
Donations for Puerto Rico stuck in Charlotte
-
String of robberies in South End community
-
Former FBI leader offers insight into Las Vegas shooting
-
Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas
-
FedEx brings hundreds of jobs to Cabarrus County
-
Former teachers, coaches tell Md. woman to keep fighting after Las Vegas shooting
-
Active shooter training in the wake of attack
More Stories
-
More questions than answers on the anniversary of…Oct 17, 2017, 6:49 a.m.
-
SC woman set on fire by husband, man still on the runOct 17, 2017, 7:34 a.m.
-
Lancaster Co. schools adding metal detectors after scaresOct 16, 2017, 10:27 p.m.