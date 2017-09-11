Jeff Sessions Floats Idea of Giving Lie Detector Test to NSC Staff
In an attempt to weed out leakers, Attorney General Jeff Sessions is apparently considering giving the National Security Council staff a lie detector test. Veuer's Josh King has the story (@abridgetoland).
WCNC 2:31 PM. EDT September 11, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Carolinas preparing for Irma
-
Man shot, killed at Huntersville hospital
-
Monday morning Irma Vlog
-
Hurricane Irma 1 p.m. update
-
Police responds to 'possible shooting' at Concord Mills
-
Monday's forecast and tracking Irma
-
Hurricane Irma: Brad Panovich noon update
-
Hurricane Irma's fury reaches south Florida and the Keys
-
4 killed in York County crash
-
'He said that he's proud of me': Evie Clair on her dad
More Stories
-
Outer bands of Irma reach Charlotte areaSep. 4, 2017, 1:10 p.m.
-
LIVE BLOG: Irma preps in the CarolinasSep. 7, 2017, 12:11 p.m.
-
Irma, still battering Florida, weakens to tropical stormSep. 4, 2017, 5:10 p.m.