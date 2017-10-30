Legal Scholar Questions Constitutionality of Mueller Appointment
Paul Manafort and Richard Gates have pleaded not guilty to all charges in Robert Mueller's Russia probe. But one legal scholar has suggested special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation may not be constitutional.
WCNC 6:01 PM. EDT October 30, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
What you need to know about the flu
-
Fort Mill schools cracking down on out-of-state license plates
-
Homecoming queen gives crown to classmate
-
Donations for Puerto Rico stuck in Charlotte
-
String of robberies in South End community
-
Former FBI leader offers insight into Las Vegas shooting
-
Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas
-
FedEx brings hundreds of jobs to Cabarrus County
-
Former teachers, coaches tell Md. woman to keep fighting after Las Vegas shooting
-
Active shooter training in the wake of attack
More Stories
-
Peeping Tom strikes twice in Steele Creek communityOct 30, 2017, 6:15 p.m.
-
Good Samaritan saves collapsed jogger in DavidsonOct 30, 2017, 6:25 p.m.
-
Court blocks Trump's ban on transgender troopsOct 30, 2017, 1:07 p.m.