Lindsey Graham Says He 'Smells a Rat' in Comey's Clinton Investigation
Will former FBI James Comey be testifying again in front of the U.S. Senate on Hillary Clinton's email case? One of the most powerful Republicans Senators wants to see that happen. Ryan Sartor (@ryansartor) has that story.
WCNC 7:03 PM. EDT September 07, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Thursday Irma 11 a.m. update
-
Irma slams Puerto Rico, heads toward Florida
-
Irma Wednesday morning update
-
Man dead after CMPD officer-involved shooting
-
Hurricane hacks
-
WCNC Breaking News
-
Irma causes states of emergency, clearing of shelves in Carolinas
-
Storm preps underway across the Carolinas
-
Noon Thursday, Sept. 7: Hurricane Irma a 175-mph storm
-
Irma scare causes Carolinians to flood grocery stores
More Stories
-
State of emergency in effect in both Carolinas ahead of IrmaSep. 7, 2017, 7:57 a.m.
-
Irma has slight shift in track to the west, remains…Sep. 4, 2017, 1:10 p.m.
-
LIVE BLOG: Irma preps in the CarolinasSep. 7, 2017, 12:11 p.m.