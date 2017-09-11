North Korea: U.S. Will Pay A Dear Price For 'Tonuge-Lashing' By U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley

North Korea has threatened the United States once again for comments UN Ambassador Nikki Haley has been making regarding sanctions against the dictatorial regime. Jose Sepulveda(@josesepulvedatv) has more.

WCNC 3:24 PM. EDT September 11, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories