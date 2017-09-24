Poll: More Americans Trust Military Leaders Than President Trump on North Korea
A new Washington Post-ABC News poll finds 72 percent of respondents trust U.S. military leaders to deal with the North Korean threat responsibly. Less than a quarter of people in the U.S. think it should launch a military strike before North Korea can attack the U.S. or its allies.
WCNC 11:18 AM. EDT September 24, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
VERIFY: Did a photo capture a 30-ft. wave crashing NC pier?
-
Sunday's forecast & tracking Maria
-
Woman killed after getting struck by Amtrak train
-
NC teacher's hand-washing experiment goes viral
-
Mom set to lose thousands over LuLaRoe issues
-
Remembering Chelsea: Honoring her legacy through softball
-
NOW: LulaRoe or LulaNO?
-
Several recent accidents involving trains
-
Puppy 'Luna' quarantined, kenneled over bat in house
-
Belton Woman Harvests Huge Gator
More Stories
-
Police search for missing elderly Lancaster manSep 24, 2017, 11:44 a.m.
-
Panovich: Outer Banks likely to see Maria's impactsSep 23, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
-
Recent fatal accidents involving trains bring up…Sep 23, 2017, 11:59 p.m.