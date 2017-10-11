President Trump Blasts Media Over John Kelly Firing Rumors as 'Fake News'
President Trump took to Twitter on Tuesday, bashing what he says are 'fake news' reports citing that his Chief of Staff John Kelly would 'soon be fired.' Josh King has the story (@abridgetoland).
WCNC 8:08 AM. EDT October 11, 2017
