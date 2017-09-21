Spicer: I Never 'Knowingly' Lied During White House Stint

Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer says he never 'knowingly' lied during his time there. Also, his notebooks may provide a potential 'honey pot' for Robert Mueller's investigation. Veuer's Sam Berman has the full story.

WCNC 12:34 PM. EDT September 21, 2017

