Trump's $25,000 Check to Gold Star Family Dated Same Day A Report Came Out That Said He Didn't Send It
President Trump did follow through on his promise to send a personal check for $25,000 to a Gold Star family. However, it was dated on the same day as a Washington Post report that said the family was still waiting. Veuer's Nick Cardona (@nickcardona93) has that story.
WCNC 8:56 AM. EDT October 24, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
What you need to know about the flu
-
Fort Mill schools cracking down on out-of-state license plates
-
Homecoming queen gives crown to classmate
-
Donations for Puerto Rico stuck in Charlotte
-
String of robberies in South End community
-
Former FBI leader offers insight into Las Vegas shooting
-
Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas
-
FedEx brings hundreds of jobs to Cabarrus County
-
Former teachers, coaches tell Md. woman to keep fighting after Las Vegas shooting
-
Active shooter training in the wake of attack
More Stories
-
Carolinas recover after severe weather leaves path…Oct 22, 2017, 7:06 p.m.
-
FBI adds Charlotte teen accused of murder to 'Most…Oct 24, 2017, 9:19 a.m.
-
Woman wounded after shots fired into home with childrenOct 24, 2017, 5:18 a.m.