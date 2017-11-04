Trump's Attorney Says He'll Challenge Mueller If He Goes After Old Real Estate Deals
One of President Trump's attorney's says they will challenge Special counsel Robert Mueller if the Russia probe delves into the President's former business deals. For more on the story here is Zachary Devita.
WCNC 2:40 PM. EDT November 04, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
What you need to know about the flu
-
Fort Mill schools cracking down on out-of-state license plates
-
Homecoming queen gives crown to classmate
-
Donations for Puerto Rico stuck in Charlotte
-
String of robberies in South End community
-
Former FBI leader offers insight into Las Vegas shooting
-
Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas
-
FedEx brings hundreds of jobs to Cabarrus County
-
Former teachers, coaches tell Md. woman to keep fighting after Las Vegas shooting
-
Active shooter training in the wake of attack
More Stories
-
Homicide investigation underway in southeast CharlotteNov. 4, 2017, 7:22 a.m.
-
Parking attendant says ticket dispute led to assaultNov. 3, 2017, 11:12 p.m.
-
1,500 gallons of waterwaste overflow in northwest CharlotteNov. 4, 2017, 11:19 a.m.