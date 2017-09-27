Who's Luther Strange? Trump Deletes Recent Tweets That Supported a Losing Candidate
An embarrassing result in Alabama for President Trump, who's now deleting evidence from Twitter that he supported a losing horse. Nathan Rousseau Smith (@FantasticMrNate) reports.
WCNC 9:18 AM. EDT September 27, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Kids copy dangerous social media stuntman
-
Local student upset about school dress code
-
Bullied boy gets worldwide support
-
Woman bitten by snake at restaurant
-
This Is How To Cut The Cord - The Deal Guy
-
NC man pulls 6 foot snake from toilet
-
Armed robbery suspects on the run
-
What we learned NFL Week 3: Protests in spotlight
-
Highway 150 shut down in Mooresville
-
Family searches for dog that attacked 6-year-old boy
More Stories
-
Crews battle 3-alarm fire at Charlotte chemical plantSep 27, 2017, 8:17 a.m.
-
'He does stupid things' | Kids copy dangerous social…Sep 26, 2017, 11:29 p.m.
-
CMPD searching for south Charlotte armed robbery suspectsSep 27, 2017, 5:18 a.m.