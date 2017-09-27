You May be Surprised at What Americans Think Is Our Biggest Economic Threat

What do you think is the biggest economic threat to the American economy? Bankrate did a survey and while it may not be a shocking answer, it is not directly related to money. Jose Sepulveda(@josespeulvedatv) has more.

WCNC 8:00 AM. EDT September 27, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories