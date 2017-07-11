Ditch that stack of business cards with this free app

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Do you have a hard time keeping things organized with your busy schedule?

There’s no longer a need to keep that stack of business cards that’s cluttering up your desk.

Thanks to the app Cam Card Lite, you can now save each one of them with the touch of a button on your smartphone or tablet.

How it works is simple: you scan the business cards with your phone, then the app saves them in one place so they’re easy to find.

“As a working mom, we’ve all been there,” said Audrey Kingo with Working Mother Magazine. “A stack of 30 business cards, who has time to put in that information? It does it for you, it’s perfect.”

The next app NBC Charlotte checked out is for moms on the go. You won’t have to worry with wifi when you use Instapaper.

The app lets you save web pages, usually as text only, so you can read them at any time. That means you can read the articles when you want. You can also adjust the fonts, line spacing, and margins to customize your reading experience.

Both apps are free for both Android and Apple devices.

