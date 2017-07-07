Have you been compromised? This site helps you check

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Your information may be for sale on the so-called 'dark web', and you don't even know it.

Researchers estimate nearly half of all adults have been hacked, and most have no idea.

That’s why international security expert Troy Hunt created this website.

You just plug in your email address or usernames, and it tells you if your information has been compromised by large-scale hacks.

Hackers are stealing more customer information than ever before, from major companies like Snapchat, Dominos, LinkedIn, Adobe. The list goes on.

A recent study also found just how much your information is being sold for on the 'dark web.'

Netflix accounts were going for as little as 55 cents.

Debit cards credentials: 5 to 30 dollars.

Bank account information: a couple hundred.

Even if your information hasn’t been used yet, it could be floating out there online for sale. Experts say the best thing you can do is make sure you have strong passwords, and change them up every once in a while.

To check if your information has been compromised, visit the 'Have I Been Pwned' website.

It is important to note that just because your email comes back with no evidence of being breached, your information could still be compromised. The breach might not have been made public yet, or wasn't considered large enough of a breech to be checked by the site.



© 2017 WCNC.COM