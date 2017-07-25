Household tech is mapping your home. Now companies want to sell your floor plan

CHARLOTTE, N.C. Reports out today say some robovac companies are making plans to sell the map of your home.

Times have changed. The "I Love Lucy" way of cleaning are long gone.

For years now people like Kristina Zverjako have been using robovacs. It does the work for you. "I was just in shock at how easy it was," she says. "We paid about $499."

However, quietly for years, robovacs like Roomba's have been building maps of the homes they're cleaning with GPS technology.

So is your robovac spying on you? Now, some companies plan to sell those maps to home tech corporations to make a tidy profit.

The devices are joining the list of high-tech gadgets posing possible safety and privacy concerns.

Alexa, the voice recognition digital home device, hit the market last Christmas. Rob Signore is a proud owner of three. He accidentally sent important personal info to his insurance agent using one.

"I'm all about some cutting edge technology, but this really was a huge privacy violation," he claimed.

Last week, the FBI issued a rare public saftey announcement to parents regarding tech, saying:

"The FBI encourages consumers to consider cyber security prior to introducing smart, interactive, internet-connected toys into their homes or trusted environments."

Experts say it's popularity over privacy.

According to David Pierce of Wired Magazine, "What a lot of these tech companies have figured out is that consumers will pick cool, convenient features over privacy, and that's been the case forever."

© 2017 WCNC.COM