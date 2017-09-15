"I'm sorry Dave...." Alexa malfunctions evoke fear, laughter

She can talk weather.

"It's 82 degrees."

She can talk sports.

"The Panthers play the Bills this Sunday."

But Amazon's 'Alexa' doesn't have all the answers.

"Sorry, I'm not sure," she quips.

"She's terrible at football statistics," says Constance Blevins, an Auburn fan and 'Alexa' owner who lives in Mooresville, North Carolina.

The Amazon invention does make life easier as a voice service who can answer questions and control household products.

"It saved the life of a mother and her child," said a police officer.

Back in July, deputies in New Mexico say an 'Alexa' called police, unprompted. "If it wasn't for that speaker, who knows how that situation would have ended," said an officer.

Not all heroes wear capes, but 'Alexa' didn't earn the heroic title when suspicion showed up on Blevins' stoop.

"The doorbell rang at 12:45 in the morning," said Blevins. To make matters even more strange, it was the disabled doorbell tone that rang.

"I didn't think that was possible. I thought something was weird and I needed to get up."

Constance rounded the corner in her hallway when she heard a woman's voice, freezing her dead in her steps.

She immediately contacted the authorities.

"I'm whispering into 911, 'I think there somebody in the house.'" Iredell County Sheriffs Deputies responded and declared the scene safe, finding no evidence of forced entry on the Blevins' property.

Just when the adrenaline was wearing off, the doorbell rang again.

"Three O'clock [in the morning]," Blevins said.

She found out on a community Facebook page that there was a power surge in the neighborhood, throwing everyone's Alexa's for a loop.



"After I thought about it, I just started laughing. 'How stupid is this?'"

Constance isn't the first to be duped. In Cary, a man's Amazon Echo inadvertently sent a text message. Blevins considers her scare a valuable lesson learned.

"Don't panic or run around with a gun and shoot one of your family members who were in the room, and it's really just Alexa."

© 2017 WCNC.COM