New app aims to empower victims of violence

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A Charlotte developer created an app that could save the lives with the push of a panic button.

"We wanted to give something to everybody that you can have everywhere you go," Kendrick Carroll says.

Carroll says in emergency situations whether it's an encounter with police, a sexual assault or a domestic violence attack, victims often have little time.

"What do they really have to call for help?" Carroll ponders. "It takes too long to try to dial a number or try to sit down and grab the phone and tell somebody 'hey, I need help.'"

He knows the consequences all too well. His mother was killed in a domestic violence attack.

Carroll believes his app could save other victims' lives.

He created an app called MRA2. The app has three sections: one to create a police report, one to initiate a panic notification, and one to instantly record an encounter using the phone's cameras. The user can choose any or all of the options, depending on the situation. But the panic button is the one that has the potential to save a life.

A user pre-registers the contact information for three people to notify in the event of an emergency. When an emergency happens, Carroll says, a victim can open the app and discreetly push one button.

"You can immediately press the panic button and it will automatically send in a text message form your exact GPS location to all of your emergency contacts while simultaneously activating your camera in the background of the phone so that your perpetrator will never know what's going on," Carroll says.

In a demonstration to WCNC reporter Tanya Mendis, Carroll's app sent a text for help in less than a second. Carroll also immediately played back the video that the app generated and saved to the phone.

"It's empowering," Carroll says.

Carroll sat down with CMPD Chief Kerr Putney to discuss app. They believe it is going to be a powerful tool for the community. Carroll says he knows his mother would be proud.



"I think the stories that's going to come from the app is going to be what's most meaningful."

Copyright 2017 WCNC