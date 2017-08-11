New apps put police and parents on alert

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
two-year-old SC boy hospitalized from spider bite
-
Man killed in double shooting
-
VIDEO: Jan 1, 2016 Shooting of Estill Police Officer Quincy Smith
-
Grumpy Cat comes to Charlotte
-
Plano man bitten by snake gets $30k helicopter bill
-
Sparta man enters guilty pleas in sexual assault cases
-
SC inmate goes FB live from prison, brandishes weapon
-
Emotional day at Taylor Swift trial
-
Man charged with west Charlotte homicide
-
What $40 will buy at the PGA Championship
More Stories
-
Violent pharmacy robbery in Plaza Midwood prompts…Aug 11, 2017, 11:27 p.m.
-
CMPD engages community with 'Waves of Change' programAug 11, 2017, 7:09 p.m.
-
New apps ‘Sarahah' and ‘Yellow' put police and…Aug 11, 2017, 11:25 p.m.