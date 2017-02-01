Security firm: Identity fraud hits all-time high

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A leading cyber security firm is warning identity theft has hit an all-time high.

Even with new security measures like chip cards in place across the country, criminals are just finding new ways to steal.

The new report by Javelin Strategy shows account takeover fraud was up a whopping 61% last year. Criminals use stolen information to order new credit cards under the victim’s name.

But your security-improved chip card won’t save you. The thieves are turning to the internet to find victims.

And if you’re using the same password for multiple accounts, that just makes it that much easier for criminals.

You can read the full security report, which was just released Wednesday, here.

