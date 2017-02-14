The mind of a reformed identity theft criminal

It can happen before you know it-- sometimes in front of your eyes; more than 13 million people were identity theft victims last year. North Carolinians made up an estimated 400,000 cases.

That number has grown since Rob Smith was convicted for committing the crime several years ago.

"It was like going shopping-- was just driving through a neighborhood at night and seeing who had left their mail out for the next night," Smith explained to NBC Charlotte.



Smith served 5-and-a-half years in federal prison for getting what he used to consider easy money via wire fraud.

"I earned $110,000 for nine months of working on the weekends and having a good time the rest of the week," he says, and the damage was done before his victims ever realized it.

Smith says he would simply slice people’s envelopes open and take pictures of their account numbers. Once he had those numbers saved, he’d reprint his own fake checks and go shopping-- selling whatever he bought on Craigslist. He says he’d also make fake IDs and open bogus accounts, primarily targeting the elderly.

"I got to tell you, I pick the older people; people who don't pay attention,” he explained.

Social media made it easy to take the fraud even further. The information for likely passwords and security question answers were available at Smith’s fingertips. He says there’s a black market for your information.



"You can buy access numbers to credit cards and you have to pay for it because they're not going to do it, but they'll give you that for hundreds of dollars."

Now, Smith spends time with a Charlotte-based ministry Ground 40, which seeks to help former convicts rebuild their lives.

"I may have a smile on my face but it's not from what I did. It's because I know I'm free from sin of that. I know that I've gotten my work to do now."

He takes every effort to educate people about how to avoid becoming a victim of identity theft.

Smith says the safest way to mail a check is to drop it in the mailbox at the post office.



Also, check the legitimacy of websites, take advantage of privacy settings and notifications, check statements and shred documents that contain person information.

"Don't mail out your checks if you don't need to. You can make a lot of those payments online.”

