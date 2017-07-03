HENRY COUNTY, Ga. -- All northbound lanes of Interstate 75 were blocked in Henry County after a tractor-trailer spilled chicken guts on the road Monday.

According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, all lanes were blocked before Exit 212 in Locust Grove.

Motorists were being diverted off the interstate at Exit 201/SR 36.

SkyTracker footage showed crews cleaning the chicken parts off of the road.

By 5 p.m., at least one lane had been opened to allow traffic through.

LINK: Check 11Alive's traffic cameras and maps

PHOTOS: Spill on I-75 in Henry County

© 2017 WXIA-TV