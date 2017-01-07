Cancellations elsewhere cause headaches
This widespread winter storm has left a lasting affect on people flying this weekend. Across the country hundreds of flights have been cancelled and delayed -- including some right here in Charlotte -- at Charlotte-Douglas International.
WCNC 3:55 AM. EST January 08, 2017
