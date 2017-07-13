Smiling family riding in minivan (Photo: Jupiterimages)

Summer is here and it's road trip season. Getting to your destination can be almost as fun as the destination itself if you have the right vehicle.

Here are four SUVs and minivans that are great for big families:

Honda Pilot

The Honda Pilot was redesigned for 2016 and it not only looks better, it drives better too. With seats for seven or eight passengers, large families will find a lot to like, from its one-button folding mechanism for the second row that allows easy access to the third row to its Blu-ray-compatible rear-seat entertainment center.

Toyota Highlander Hybrid

Large family vehicles don't have to be inefficient and the Toyota Highlander Hybrid shines in terms of fuel economy and comes standard with all-wheel drive and you still get all the cargo space, passenger room and convenience features of the regular Highlander. Bonus: For 2017, its starting price dropped, making it accessible to more families.

Pacifica

It’s hard to top a van’s ability to move people and lots of stuff in comfort and the Pacifica does it all – in style, too. From its comfortable road manners to its impressive features list this living room on wheels offers extras like a dual screen touchscreen entertainment system for the second row and even a vacuum for those inevitable snack disasters.

Sienna

As the only minivan with available all-wheel drive, the Sienna is a good choice for snow-belt families who want the stability of AWD and the family-hauling capabilities of a minivan. Parents will appreciate that the Sienna has class-competitive room behind the third row and kids will be rendered speechless (we hope) by creature comforts such as a widescreen rear entertainment system. If they're not, crank up Toyota's Driver Easy Speak feature: The driver can broadcast his or her voice through the speakers directly to the third row

