Four killed in York County crash

MCCONNELLS, S.C. -- Two cars were involved in a crash that left four people dead, including a 5-year-old child, Saturday night.
The crash happened on Church Street in McConnells, S.C. around 9:50 p.m.
The driver of the first car, Jim Edward Daniels, 60, ran off the road and overcorrected causing a collision with the second car.
According to the York County Coroner’s Office, the driver of the second car was 23-year-old Mitchell Alexander Jeter of Rock Hill, S.C.
Additional occupants in the first car were Patchell Daniels, 39, and Michaiah Daniels, 5 of Laurens, S.C.
All were pronounced dead at the scene. The crash is still under investigation.
