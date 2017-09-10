Four killed in York County crash

File photo. (Photo: First Coast News)

MCCONNELLS, S.C. -- Two cars were involved in a crash that left four people dead, including a 5-year-old child, Saturday night.

The crash happened on Church Street in McConnells, S.C. around 9:50 p.m.

The driver of the first car, Jim Edward Daniels, 60, ran off the road and overcorrected causing a collision with the second car.

According to the York County Coroner’s Office, the driver of the second car was 23-year-old Mitchell Alexander Jeter of Rock Hill, S.C.

Additional occupants in the first car were Patchell Daniels, 39, and Michaiah Daniels, 5 of Laurens, S.C.

All were pronounced dead at the scene. The crash is still under investigation.

