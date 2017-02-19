Man struck, killed in northeast Charlotte

File photo (Photo: WLTX)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle Saturday night.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say 62-year-old David Victor Miller was hit by an SUV traveling down the 6500 block of Reagan Drive near Graham Meadow Drive around 8:15. He was taken to the hospital where he died several hours later after surgery.

Police say the driver of the car noticed a man on foot in her lane of travel; she swerved left to avoid striking him, but Miller also moved left, into the path of the vehicle.

Police say neither speed nor alcohol were factors for the driver, but alcohol is suspected to be a factor for the pedestrian.

Miller was wearing dark clothing and was walking in the roadway; CMPD says there were no sidewalks, crosswalks or working street lights in the vicinity of the crash.

The driver of the SUV and her passenger, a juvenile, were not injured.

No charges have been filed.

Copyright 2017 WCNC