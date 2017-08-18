Road rage leads to unexpected attack

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
5 26 Blackout victims at Mexico resorts have little hope of justice
-
The difference in 98% and 100% totality during the solar eclipse
-
Oregon City man: Protect your eyes during eclipse
-
Eclipse Glasses Mania in Uptown
-
Dad banned from school
-
Man with pepper spray, gun arrested at Soldier Reunion Parade
-
Mother dies of protein overdose
-
How will the eclipse affect your pets?
-
Eclipse mania in Charlotte with days before big event
-
A movie theater and an Uptown hotel bar in this week's Restaurant Report Card
More Stories
-
CMS Teacher now wanted on 26 charges for sex crimes…Aug. 8, 2017, 4:29 p.m.
-
Meck County Commissioner delivers own baby in drivewayAug 18, 2017, 7:03 p.m.
-
Bannon out at White House; returns to BreitbartAug 18, 2017, 12:53 p.m.