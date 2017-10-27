Tanker truck crash leaves fuel leak on I-485

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A truck traveling with 6,800 gallons of fuel was involved in a crash on I-485 near West Boulevard early Friday morning.

According to North Carolina Highway Patrol, the truck was traveling on the outer loop of I-485 when the driver swerved to avoid a car.

The truck went through the median and cross the inner loop lanes before crashing into the woods.The driver was not injured.

The tanker truck was carrying 6,800 gallons of fuel. There was a minor leak after the accident.

Troopers report that the clean up is expected to take all day.

