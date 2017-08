(Photo: Thinkstock)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Two people were killed in a crash on I-77 Saturday morning.

According to Metrolina Alerts and Huntersville Fire twitter accounts, the crash involved two cars on I-77 southbound at exit 18.





#UPDATE -- Total of 4 patients, 2 deceased & 2 Priority Trauma, CFD had access issues due to all the construction & road closures on I-77 — Metrolina Alerts (@MetrolinaAlerts) August 19, 2017

Two other patients were transported to receive medical attention.

*I77 MVA Update* All HFD units headed back home; released by CFD command. Expect I77SB @ Exit 18 to be CLOSED for a while this am #CLTtaffic https://t.co/lYLSnnIwIv — Huntersville Fire (@Huntersville_FD) August 19, 2017

