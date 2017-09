(Photo: Evan West/NBC Charlotte, WCNC)

CHARLESTON, S.C. -- A water line break causes a popular Charleston street to close down Sunday afternoon.

East Bay Street closed between Market Street and Cumberland Street in the historic district.

Another crack on East Bay. Amazing no one was driving over this spot. pic.twitter.com/fR2K2Q8sog — Evan West (@TV_Evan) September 10, 2017

No injuries have been reported.

© 2017 WCNC.COM