Businesses face flooding after heavy rain

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Hours after heavy rain and storms moved out of the Charlotte area, several businesses were left cleaning up.

One building in particular, which is home to a number of businesses on Little Avenue, experienced flooding for the second time in five months Tuesday.

Crews say a large drain at the base of the building’s driveway got clogged, backing the water up, and flooding the building.

On Tuesday, crews used moisture meters to assess the damage. They say the building’s walls registered at about 72 percent moisture. Drywall should register at about 12 percent, officials said.

They drilled holes in the drywall to improve air flow, set up dehumidifiers and air scrubbers to control any mold.

