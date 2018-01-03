Carolinas likely to see their first snowfall of 2018

(Photo: Judson, Andie)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – As frigid temperatures continue, the Carolinas may see their first snowfall of the 2018 year.

The biggest threat of snow will be on the Carolina coast, although there may be some light snow across the southern Piedmont Wednesday afternoon.

A winter storm warning was in place Wednesday morning for all of the North and South Carolina coastline as a disturbance that brought Florida freezing temperatures moved up the east coast.

(Photo: Judson, Andie)

“That includes areas from Savannah, Georgia to Hilton Head, Charleston, Myrtle Beach, Wilmington, all the way to the Outer Banks,” First Warn Storm Team’s Larry Sprinkle said. “Snow totals in the eastern part of the state could range from two to six inches."

(Photo: Judson, Andie) (Photo: Judson, Andie)

The Charlotte area will wake up Wednesday to frigid temperatures in the mid-teens. Highs should be in the mid 30s across the area. If Charlotte and surrounding areas do see snow showers, it’ll likely be Wednesday afternoon into the early evening hours.

“Some of that (snow) may go as far west as Union, Anson, Richmond County and even a couple snowflakes here in Charlotte,” Sprinkle said. “There’s a much better chance of seeing snow east of Charlotte in Albemarle, Monroe, Wadesboro, Rockingham and Chesterfield.”

Sprinkle said those areas east of Charlotte may get a half an inch to an inch of snow.

Multiple school districts were operating on delays due to the bitter cold. Click here for a list of closing and delays.

© 2018 WCNC.COM