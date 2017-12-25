Carolinas may see ice, snow and sleet at end of the week, Panovich says

Photo via Brad Panovich's public Facebook page/NBC Charlotte. (Photo: WCNC)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The arctic air is heading to the southeast, including the Carolinas.

"One thing we know for sure about the forecast this week is that it's going to be cold," said First Warn Storm Chief Meteorologist Brad Panovich. "Coldest days we'll see since last winter."

Winter Weather Chances increasing for Thursday night into Friday. This will likely be a wintry mix sleet, ice, snow & rain #cltwx #ncwx #scwx pic.twitter.com/QUJn87D6uN — Brad Panovich (@wxbrad) December 25, 2017

Panovich said chances of winter weather hitting the Carolinas will increase for Thursday night into Friday night. He said the Carolinas may see a mix of ice, snow, sleet and rain.

Panovich said ice and sleet mixed with snow and rain will be the main threat for the end of the week.

"Light amounts of any ice is not a good setup for the cool week ahead," Panovich said.

According to the National Weather Service, Charlotte is under a 30 percent chance of snow Thursday night and then a 40 percent chance of snow and sleet during the overnight hours. Lows for Thursday night is expected to be around 24 degrees, according to the NWS.

Charlotte may see sleet before 8 a.m. Friday, according to the NWS. The NWS also said Charlotte is expected to reach late night lows of about 26 degrees.

