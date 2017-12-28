Carolinas preparing for frigid weekend

(Photo: Via Thinkstock)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- 'Tis the season for frozen pipes.

"It happens every single year," said Paul Stefano, General Manager of Benjamin Franklin Plumbing, a 24-hour business.

"It could cost a couple hundred dollars or it could displace you," Stefano said.

Stefano says the best way to prevent your pipes from freezing is to remove your outdoor hose and cover the faucet. Inside your home, he suggests leaving a slight drip from your sinks and leaving the cabinet doors open so the pipes will get a whiff of warm air.

If your New Year's Eve plans involve the outdoors, Dr. Leona Miller at Caromont Health in Steele Creek has another reason to stay warm.

"Frostbite can happen very quickly," Miller said, adding that hypothermia also poses a risk. "Make sure you think in advance and layer up."

Among those first to fall victim to these cold-causing ailments are the homeless. That's where Dottie Scher steps in, by passing out scarves and knit caps.

"They don't have to beg for it, they don't have to ask," Scher said. "They can come and get it when they need it."

This year marks the fourth winter that Dottie and others have hung scarves for the homeless across Gastonia.

"Anybody can come through here and if they see a scarf or hat they like, it's theirs," she said.

If you'd like to donate scarves to help Dottie, you can email here by clicking here.

© 2017 WCNC.COM