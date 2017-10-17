Charlotte to see coldest temperatures in 5 months overnight

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A blast of cool air has put some of the northern parts of the viewing area under the first Frost Advisory of the season Tuesday night.
With temperatures across the Carolinas reaching the upper 30s and lower-to-mid 40s, First Warn Chief Meteorologist Brad Panovich said we’re in store for the coolest overnight temperatures since April, with some areas of Charlotte farthest away from uptown seeing their first frost of the season.
Areas in the mountains and higher elevations could dip below the freezing point, including Boone and Jefferson, Panovich said.
The following counties are under a Frost Advisory for Tuesday night and Wednesday morning: Avery County, Burke County, Catawba County, Caldwell County, Iredell County, Lincoln County and Watauga County.
Frost Advisories expanded tonight, but even outside of the Advisory I'd take precautions for a frost. #cltwx #ncwx #scwx pic.twitter.com/EKWtxzWsea— Brad Panovich (@wxbrad) October 17, 2017
If you have any tender plants to protect take some frost precautions tonight. It won't be widespread but patchy. #cltwx #ncwx #scwx pic.twitter.com/YVl4QsOizC— Brad Panovich (@wxbrad) October 17, 2017
Panovich has a few tips to protect any tenders plants and gardens from the frost:
Bring plants that can be moved indoors or closer to your house
Cover plants with a piece of fabric or cloth — not plastic — and remove it at sunrise
Water your plants heavily by day or even before bed
More cool air on the way next late next week. #cltwx #ncwx #scwx pic.twitter.com/cxZf3ycgja— Brad Panovich (@wxbrad) October 17, 2017
Even more cold air is expected to reach the Carolinas next week, with temperatures expected to be below average.
