Charlotte to see coldest temperatures in 5 months overnight

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A blast of cool air has put some of the northern parts of the viewing area under the first Frost Advisory of the season Tuesday night.

With temperatures across the Carolinas reaching the upper 30s and lower-to-mid 40s, First Warn Chief Meteorologist Brad Panovich said we’re in store for the coolest overnight temperatures since April, with some areas of Charlotte farthest away from uptown seeing their first frost of the season.

Areas in the mountains and higher elevations could dip below the freezing point, including Boone and Jefferson, Panovich said.

The following counties are under a Frost Advisory for Tuesday night and Wednesday morning: Avery County, Burke County, Catawba County, Caldwell County, Iredell County, Lincoln County and Watauga County.

Panovich has a few tips to protect any tenders plants and gardens from the frost:

Bring plants that can be moved indoors or closer to your house

Cover plants with a piece of fabric or cloth — not plastic — and remove it at sunrise

Water your plants heavily by day or even before bed

Even more cold air is expected to reach the Carolinas next week, with temperatures expected to be below average.

