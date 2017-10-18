Charlotte wakes up to coldest temperatures since April

(Photo: Lee, Vincent)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A blast of cool air has put some of the northern parts of the viewing area under the first Frost Advisory until 9 a.m. Wednesday morning.

With temperatures across the Carolinas falling into the low 30s in the mountains and upper 30s to low 40s across the foothills and Piedmont, our area woke up to some of the coldest temperatures since April.

The following counties are under a Frost Advisory Wednesday morning: Avery County, Burke County, Catawba County, Caldwell County, Iredell County, Lincoln County and Watauga County.

Here are some tips to protect any tenders plants and gardens from the frost:

- Bring plants that can be moved indoors or closer to your house

- Cover plants with a piece of fabric or cloth — not plastic — and remove it at sunrise

- Water your plants heavily by day or even before bed

Even more cold air is expected to reach the Carolinas next week, with temperatures expected to be below average.

