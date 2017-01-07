Winter storm brings snow, ice to Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A mix of rain, sleet, and snow fell across the Charlotte area overnight as part of a winter storm that dumped as much as 10 inches of snow in the Carolinas.

According to the National Weather Service, the heaviest snow fell in Polk County, where Saluda received 10.1 inches. A little closer to Charlotte, portions of Burke County received over seven inches of snow.

In the Charlotte area, Mother Nature delivered a wide variety of weather, with some parts north and west of the city seeing as much as seven inches of snow, while some areas south and east of Charlotte saw mostly freezing rain and sleet. In Huntersville, the National Weather Service indicated over four inches of snowfall as the high point in Mecklenburg County.

Charlotte area snowfall totals

Iron Station: 6"

Huntersville: 5.5"

Forest City: 6"

Morganton: 7.5"

Hickory: 7"

Lenoir: 10"

Statesville: 8"

Davidson: 5.5"

Belmont: 3"

Troutman: 7"

Source: National Weather Service Greenville-Spartanburg

Widespread totals of 4 to 6 inches north of the Charlotte area are still on track. The swath of heavier snow is still forecast to stay just north of Charlotte, but higher totals will be sporadic.

(Photo: Thomas, Elizabeth)

Snow is expected to taper off during the late morning Saturday. Due to snowy conditions, CATS announced that the Goldline streetcar will not operate on Saturday.

CityLYNX streetcar service will NOT be running today due to #CLTsnow. All other services will run normal schedules. — CATSRideTransit (@CATSRideTransit) January 7, 2017

The big concern is refreezing and black ice for both Saturday and Sunday nights. Reason being, cold Arctic air is sinking in for the next few days.

Roadways will be treacherous in the early morning and late evening hours.

NBC Charlotte

Saturday afternoon, cold, dry air begins to move in. We will see some sunshine, but it will be windy and very cold.





The biggest concern of this weather event remains the extremely cold temperatures, as single digits are expected Sunday and Monday morning-- perhaps even record breaking.

"I can't emphasize enough just how cold this air mass is on the backside," Panovich said.

A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for the Charlotte metro until 3 p.m. Saturday.

All 100 of North Carolina's counties, along with South Carolina, are under a State of Emergency.

GALLERY: Winter weather hacks

Weather alerts and advisories

Latest forecast: http://on.wcnc.com/2j0wI2e

Winter Storm: 5 things you need to know

Download the WCNC app for winter weather alerts: http://on.wcnc.com/2hXHwQU

Need to submit a closing? Here's what you need to know

Copyright 2016 WCNC