Charlotte under threat of severe weather Monday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- There is a threat of severe weather Monday night into early Tuesday morning, NBC Charlotte's First Warn Storm Team reports.

While the threat remains low, the First Warn Storm Team will be looking for strong storms containing damaging wind, isolated flooding and possible isolated tornadoes.

The timeframe is between early evening into the overnight hours. Right now, the timeframe for the heaviest storms is expected to batter the Charlotte area between 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

"These are really heavy downpours," said First Warn Storm Meteorologist Sarah Fortner. "Rainfall totals in the mountains can reach two to three inches."

"I'm focusing a lot on the commute home on Monday evening as there will be rain in the area," said First Warn Storm Meteorologist Sarah Fortner. "Also keep in mind scattered rain is possible throughout the day ahead of the main storms Monday night."

A big-time cooldown is also expected for Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday morning. Low temperatures could be in the upper 30s Wednesday morning.

