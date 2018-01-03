Charlotte woman forced to endure cold in her own home

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- “I need to put on a hoodie, put some gloves on, keep my scarf on just to stay warm in the house,” Jessalyn Maye explained.

When she walks into her west Charlotte apartment each night, she’s welcomed home with a cold breeze of air.

“Our heat just hasn’t been working. It’s just been blowing out cold air,” she said.

In the meantime, she’s been using heated blankets, candles, and space heaters to try and stay warm. Simply put, Maye said the last week has been hell, but with much colder temperatures.

“Unbearable," she said.

Jessalyn submitted several work order requests to her complex.

But she said she’s only been given the cold shoulder. Wednesday, NBC Charlotte gave the complex a call. There was no answer, so we left a message.

Maye said a man with the heating company was at her apartment within the hour.

“Before that, they weren’t calling or trying to check on us or anything,” she said.

According to North Carolina law, landlords are required to provide heating facilities capable of heating at 65 degrees Fahrenheit when outside temperatures are 20 degrees Fahrenheit or below – between November 1 and March 31.

But tenants must continue to pay rent as repairs are being made.

