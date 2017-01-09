Black ice still a concern on Charlotte area roads

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Even though it’s been two days since a winter storm dumped snow and ice across the Carolinas, many area roads remain treacherous.

Frigid temperatures that have remained well below freezing during the overnight hours this weekend resulted in plenty of ice hanging around the region. Emergency crews have worked around the clock to clear primary roads and highways, but neighborhood streets remain covered in ice from refrozen snow.

As a result of the conditions, many school districts in the Charlotte area closed Monday or will operate on a delay. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for most of the state until noon Monday, with black ice remaining officials’ top concern.

Black ice on bridges and overpasses cause dangerous driving conditions tonight & tomorrow morning. Winter Wx Adv effect for ice & black ice. pic.twitter.com/wFEu7MmXgm — NC Emergency Managem (@NCEmergency) January 9, 2017

Officials with the North Carolina Department of Transportation asked citizens to remain patient if their roads are still covered with ice.

“Give our crews time to clear and treat roads,” said Secretary Mike Holder. “Keep a safe distance between your car and other vehicles.”

Governor Roy Cooper asked people to simply stay home until conditions improve. One person was killed in Montgomery County after sliding off an icy highway, Cooper said Sunday.





