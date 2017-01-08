CDOT treats roads ahead of black ice scare

WCNC

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- CDOT crews have worked around the clock in 12-hour shifts to clear and treat Charlotte streets throughout the weekend.

While snowfall has come to an end, freezing temperatures are causing concern for icy roads.



"On the main roads, it's clear," said Jamar Daniels of Charlotte. However, slippery roads and patches of black ice have emergency crews on their toes.

NCDOT reported that by sundown Saturday, the interstates were about 90-percent clear of snow and ice. Primary state roads were about 80-percent clear.

The other 15-percent of roads are the main concern for drivers. Snow is melting away causing puddles that are refreezing due to icy cold temperatures.

"Well I'm a good driver," said George of South Charlotte. "This is heaviest American car you can get so I'm not worried about it," he said pointing to his Crown Victoria.



However, CDOT and NCDOT both urging drivers to stay off the roads if they can. For drivers on the road, slow speeds and caution are recommended, particulary on bridges and overpasses.



"Just drive slow," Daniels said.

2016