Clear and cold overnight

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Psychologist lists smartest dog breeds
-
Car slams into Johnson & Wales Library
-
6 arrested at Charlotte-Douglas Airport protests
-
Multiple Weapons Stolen From Gun And Knife Show
-
What A 20% Tax On Mexico Would Cost You
-
Authorities find $434K in cocaine in plane's nose gear
-
Man found in car with gunshot wound
-
Homegoing ceremony for Bishop Eddie Long
-
Radio traffic released from deaf man's shooting
-
More fallout from Trump's immigration order
More Stories
-
Chance for MLS in Charlotte still aliveJan 30, 2017, 8:08 p.m.
-
College students unsure following travel bansJan 30, 2017, 7:21 p.m.
-
Woman guilty in toddler's hit-and-run deathJan 30, 2017, 3:05 p.m.