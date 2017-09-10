S.C. schools announce closings and delays

Two counties in South Carolina announced delays and closings due to the impending hurricane.
The Lancaster County School District will be on a half day schedule Monday, Sept. 11.
- Elementary schools will dismiss at 10:30 a.m.
- Middle schools will dismiss at 11:15 a.m.
- High school will dismiss at 11:30 a.m.
Chesterfield County Schools will be closed on Monday, Sept. 11.
