S.C. schools announce closings and delays

Two counties in South Carolina announced delays and closings due to the impending hurricane.

The Lancaster County School District will be on a half day schedule Monday, Sept. 11.

Elementary schools will dismiss at 10:30 a.m.

Middle schools will dismiss at 11:15 a.m.

High school will dismiss at 11:30 a.m.

Chesterfield County Schools will be closed on Monday, Sept. 11.

