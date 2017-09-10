WCNC
S.C. schools announce closings and delays

WCNC 5:00 PM. EDT September 10, 2017

Two counties in South Carolina announced delays and closings due to the impending hurricane.

The Lancaster County School District will be on a half day schedule Monday, Sept. 11.

  • Elementary schools will dismiss at 10:30 a.m.
  • Middle schools will dismiss at 11:15 a.m.
  • High school will dismiss at 11:30 a.m.

Chesterfield County Schools will be closed on Monday, Sept. 11. 

