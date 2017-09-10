S.C. schools announce closings and half-days

YORK COUNTY, S.C. -- Six South Carolina school districts in NBC Charlotte's viewing area announced delays and closings ahead of Hurricane Irma.

Rock Hill Schools will be closed Monday due to weather conditions, according to the school district's Director of Communications Mychal Frost.

Clover School District, Chesterfield County Schools, Fort Mill School District and York School District 1 also announced it will be closing its doors Monday.

The Lancaster County School District will be on a half-day schedule the same day:

Elementary schools will dismiss at 10:30 a.m.

Middle schools will dismiss at 11:15 a.m.

High school will dismiss at 11:30 a.m

“The forecast calls for dangerous winds that could bring down power lines,” said Dr. Jonathan Phipps, Lancaster County School District superintendent. “We don’t want our buses, students or parents on the roads during that type of weather.”

