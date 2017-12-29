Cold weather blamed for broken water main

FILE PHOTO (Photo: Custom)

BLOWING ROCK, N.C. -- Cold temperatures in the mountains Friday morning led to a big inconvenience for hundreds in Caldwell County while bringing happiness to thousands of tourists in Watauga County.

Caldwell County is under a boiling water advisory after a major water line broke Friday morning due to cold temperatures.

The water line broke in the 2000 block of Collettsville Road and left more than 300 customers without water. Crews made repairs ahead of schedule allowing customers like Georgia Shaw to return to their normal routine.

"We got up and didn't have much water for us," Shaw said. "I'm waiting to get my shower."

The county advised customers to boil their water for one minute to kill any bacteria.

Meanwhile, in Watauga County, the cold temperatures are being welcomed by tourists and businesses.

After a warm 2016 winter, this season's colder than normal temperatures are a boon for ski resorts like Appalachian Ski Mountain.

Angie Moffatt's family drove all the way from Charleston South Carolina to play in the snow.

"It was sort of a big deal for my husband to take the family out," Moffatt said. "It is a lot of work to take the whole family skiing, but then it's worth it."

